Penticton Bike Valet wraps up 2023 season; seeks to pass reigns to city

Photo: Penticton Bike Valet

The Penticton and Area Cycling Association has concluded its annual Bike Valet service at the weekly Farmers Market for the summer, and is looking to pass the reigns on to the city.

The club offered the free, secure service for cyclists for 17 weeks, from May 6 to Aug. 26.

They parked 1,266 bikes, which represents a 32 per cent increase from 2022 on a bikes-per-week basis.

"The use of the service has been building consistently since 2018, but the jump this year was like nothing we’ve seen before!" reads an update from the club director Matt Hopkins, issued Thursday.

"We have parked more than 4,700 bikes in five years."

Hopkins also wanted to thank every member of the Bike Valet and Cycling Association teams that made the project possible.



"I also want to thank the City of Penticton for their support," Hopkins said.

"This year we received a $3,500 grant which made the operation possible. Thank you as well to those who chipped in to our donation bin and to all of the fine folks who used the service. Your patronage helps us greatly in our advocacy efforts to show policy makers that these type of services are valued, wanted, and necessary."

Hopkins said the goal has been to offer the service for free in order to lift barriers for cyclists, and has never been a money-maker for the club.

"You may have noticed the last few weeks we removed the donation bin entirely from the table: that was a reflection of the generosity of all of our clientele that we required no further money to get through the year. If you want to support our efforts, please join our club. It makes a difference," Hopkins said.

"Moving forward, I have requested that the City take over the service and expand the offering next year. As a bike club with a volunteer board and one half-time employee, I would like our urban efforts to be primarily focused on advocacy, not operations. I hope to have further information on this later this year, or early in 2024 ... it's time to pass the torch and make it much bigger and better."