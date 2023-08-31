Penticton Creek revitalization work wrapping up for season

Photo: Contributed A section of the revitalized Penticton Creek.

Penticton crews are wrapping up in-creek work on the latest phase of the Penticton Creek restoration project, after removing 100 metres of channelized concrete from the banks this summer as part of the ongoing work to bring back the waterway's natural state.

“While the work within the creek has been completed, there’s still a lot of work to be done to the banks in the coming weeks, adding riprap, topsoil and plants to restore the waterway to its natural habitat,” says Jonathan Chu, city engineer.

“Crews will also focus on improving the walkways and crossings throughout the neighbourhood, adding landscaping and making other finishing touches.”

This year alone, 650 tonnes of concrete liner were removed from the creek between Nanaimo Avenue and Eckhardt Avenue. This will be replaced with 3,400 tonnes of rock, 130 cubic metres of topsoil, 380 tonnes of spawning gravel and native plants along the banks.

"Crews have begun removing the pipe and diversion dam to restore Penticton Creek’s natural flow. Next, the pedestrian bridge that was temporarily removed – at Norton Street and Wade Ave E – will be lifted back into position, but it will not reopen to the public until safety repairs are completed and on-site fencing is removed," the city explained in a press release Thursday.

"Related roadwork and landscaping projects are anticipated to be completed this fall, including adding a zebra crossing near Wade Avenue and Government Street."

The city has been working on naturalizing the creek since 2018. In the 1950s, the creek was channelized in response to flooding downtown.

But the concrete channel devastated the native fish species struggled with the loss of natural creek habitat and populations dropped. Over time, the concrete channel deteriorated.

Restoration work needs to be completed in phases to allow for the salmon run to take place in the spring and fall. Previous sections were completed in recent years between Ellis Street and Nanaimo Avenue, just downstream of the current project area, and three other projects have been undertaken upstream.

Fish

More details about the project can be found here.