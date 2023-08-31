Highway 97 remains closed due to a rock slide for the fourth day in a row

Photo: Contributed

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions north of Summerland.

A landslide has blocked the road between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park for the fourth day in a row.

The slide happened Monday, August, 28th cutting off Summerland and the southern portion of the Okanagan from Peachland, West Kelowna and Kelowna.

The slide is located just south of Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, between Summerland and Peachland.

The landslide is located between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park. All lanes remain blocked and the only detours available are via Highways 97C, 5A, 3, and 33.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is working on upgrading two forest service roads for localized alternative routes as Highway 97 is expected to remain closed north of Summerland until at least Labour Day.

Crews are conducting a geological and geotechnical assessment.

The next update from DriveBC isn't expected until Friday, September 1, 2023.