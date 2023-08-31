Highway 97 alternate route captured on camera, as landslide fix remains indefinite

Doug Brown

UPDATE: 12:20 a.m.

A Castanet reader has captured his journey along the 201 Forest Service Road, a newly-approved Highway 97 detour, from Kelowna to Penticton.

Doug Brown took the back road Wednesday evening and put together a timelapse with footage, hoping to let people know what to expect. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure crews are now maintaining the route, while work continues at a rockslide site on Highway 97 north of Summerland.

The route is mostly gravel and is at times narrow with spotty cell service, but MoTI crews are regularly patrolling.

Now that the 201 is being maintained as a viable route, rather than previously-touted lengthy detours on paved highways, Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield hopes travellers will make use of it and visit for the last long weekend of the summer.

"The message that we've been putting out is Penticton is here, it's open for business," Bloomfield said Thursday. The Highway 97 detour is, as he noted, "an inconvenience," but there are still ways to enjoy the area.

"You can have a nice drive out here along Highway 3 from the Lower Mainland, and you'll find a warm welcome because there's lots of businesses open and they're not at full capacity ... And it is possible to do a round route to get up to the north Okanagan, if people want to do the whole trip over the weekend. So, inconvenient, but it's not the end of the world. And we'll get through it."

Bloomfield added he and others with the city have been looking forward to more information from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure about geotechnical reviews, which indicate at this time that things are "not looking very good."

He hopes to see plans for people heading to Kelowna for hospital appointments and the like.

"We hope that the province is going to play a major part in that. We're certainly willing to be partners in any kind of solutions," Bloomfield said.

ORIGINAL: 8:45 a.m.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions north of Summerland.

A landslide has blocked the road between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park for the fourth day in a row.

The slide happened Monday, August, 28th cutting off Summerland and the southern portion of the Okanagan from Peachland, West Kelowna and Kelowna.

The slide is located just south of Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, between Summerland and Peachland.

The landslide is located between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park. All lanes remain blocked and the only detours available are via Highways 97C, 5A, 3, and 33.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is working on upgrading two forest service roads for localized alternative routes as Highway 97 is expected to remain closed north of Summerland until at least Labour Day.

Crews are conducting a geological and geotechnical assessment.

The next update from DriveBC isn't expected until Friday, September 1, 2023.