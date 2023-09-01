Volunteer 'army' sought to help keep kids fed in Penticton

Photo: Penticton Feedway Foundation

The Penticton Feedway Foundation is seeking an "army" of volunteers to make sure no child goes hungry before school this year.

The Feedway operates a school breakfast club, operating in five local schools and serving up to 1,000 breakfasts per week to ensure kids have a nutritious start to their day that may not always be available at home.

"We all know breakfast is a very important meal, especially for kids! Kids and teens who eat breakfast have more energy, do better in school, and eat healthier throughout the day," the Feedway says.

"Our goal is to ensure all kids are fed a healthy breakfast every morning before school, where they can interact with their peers in a positive environment."

They need the help of the community to make that dream a reality. Volunteers are desperately needed to make sure the 2023/24 school season is successful.

Duties may include prepping food, serving breakfast and helping to clean up on select weekdays, or just when available, from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. at one of Columbia, Queens Park, Carmi, West Bench or ConnectEd schools.

Aside from helping keep kids fed, the work offers an opportunity to make friends and interact with other like-minded locals.

To learn more about volunteering, click here.

The organization also accepts donations that will receive a tax receipt, with 100 per cent of funds going to feeding children, with no administrative fees. For more information, click here.