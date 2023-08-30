Penticton artist creates work dedicated to firefighters; plans to donate first week of sales

Photo: Skyler Punnett The Crow That Ate The Wind

A Penticton artist has released a tribute piece to all the firefighters working around British Columbia this summer.

Skyler Punnett is an illustrator and graphic designer who locals may best know from his work adorning the cans and labels at Cannery Brewing, as well as Fuggles Brewing in Vancouver and Deadfall Brewing in Prince George.

He also regularly releases fine art prints that he describes as depicting "scenes of human interactions with the natural world."

This year, with the Okanagan and beyond on fire, Punnett decided to try and capture the struggle of the fight.



“As the fires closed in around my hometown I thought of the idea of 'fighting' the fires," Punnett said in a press release.

"A child-like notion that one could somehow shoot the flames with a slingshot and bring them down the way David brought down Goliath. I thought of the ravens and crows circling above the fire and imagined one with the ability to eat the wind as it blew the flames towards danger and save us all."



This illustration is intended as "a tribute to all those who fight the fires against the odds and to those who haven’t made it back from the fight," titled "The Crow That Ate The Wind."



One-hundred per cent of the proceeds from the first week of print sales will go to the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation that honours fallen firefighters and helps support their families.



The sale is expected to start Thursday morning at 8 a.m., with more information online here at that time.