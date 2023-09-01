Foam party planned in Penticton to end summer with a splash and support wildfire relief

Photo: Contributed

The Kiwanis Club of Penticton is planning an epic end to the summer for kids and the young at heart.

Partnering with the City of Penticton and Amuzing Fun Rentals, the club is throwing a foam party at Gyro Park this coming weekend, with all ticket proceeds going towards wildfire relief.

"After the success of the July 1 Summer Carnival at the Penticton Safety Village, we knew there was a need for more events targeting young children & families," reads a press release from Kiwanis.

"As the wildfires impacted closer to home, we wanted to show our support to the firefighters and evacuees. Within days of having conversations with [Amuzing Fun] and the City of Penticton, the event was developed."

Various activities will be set up across Gyro Park from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be donated to fire relief.

Families can purchase tickets, and each activity will cost one ticket, with the suggested donation of $20 for an arm's length of tickets.

Tickets will be available on site and are available for cash only. The finale from 1 until 2 p.m. will be an epic foam party, which will not require tickets to attend.

They are still in need of volunteers and businesses to support the event. The club has created a wish-list of suggested items and services that they would love a local individual or business to step up and provide, which can be found here.

Anyone with a donation, activity, or service can email [email protected].

"We look forward to creating an epic family event to wrap up summer, and raise the needed funds for the recovery of our neighbouring communities!"