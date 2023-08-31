'Delivering our culture': Penticton Sake brewery owner excited to bring Japanese culture to the Okanagan

Casey Richardson

A Penticton restaurant owner has dipped into the sake brewing business, not wanting to lose his supplier for the best-fermented rice products around.

Kizuna Sake was launched earlier this year by Tatsuo Kan, who runs Kojo Sushi.

Kan brought his family from Japan to Vancouver and chose Penticton to call home, opening Kojo in 2017. Part of the specialty of his restaurant comes from the Shio Koji marinade he bought from a sake brewery in Richmond.

“They've been there for 14 years because their fermented rice is fresh, very genuine, real and costs better than buying it from Japan,” Kan said.

But two years ago, the brewery no longer had its building lease and had no plans to start building elsewhere.

“God just spoke to me to take over this sake brewery. I was like what? You know, personally, I don't drink that much and I never thought about a sake brewery business.”

Kan decided to jump in and reached out to the sake maker, offering him the opportunity to start up his own sake brewery business with him.

With help from a local consultant, Kan managed to find a space right near Kojo to set up the brewery. Liquor licensing was the next hurdle, which took well over a year for him to set up.

Since then, Kizuna Sake has five types of rice wine created.

“Sake is super simple. It's rice wine and so it's basically just fermented rice, and yeast in the water….No preservatives, no other stuff,” Kan said.

Kan’s sake maker is from Nagano, Japan and has years of experience in the craft.

“How to make great sake, first thing is passion. You need passion. And the second thing is the sake yeast is the baby. So even with the same conditions, same amount or recipe, sometimes things come up differently. So you need passion, and you need to really focus on what you are doing. We know it is an art.”

Kizuna Sake doesn’t have a tasting room open yet, but is selling tasting flights out of Kojo Sushi and it is available for purchase at a number of BC liquor stores.

So far, Kan said the sparkling sake has been the biggest hit, which was especially created as a sake for those who are newer to the drink.

“ [I thought] ‘We should focus on the people like me, who don't like sake or don't know about sake,’” he added. “Then the idea we came up with was a sparkling.”

Kan said since starting, he’s learned so much from his sake brewer and connected back with a product that has such a long history in Japan.

“I'm so happy. We are able to deliver our culture, real culture, to the Okanagan, to Canada.”

For more information on Kizuna Sake, head to their website here.