Annual ski swap shop coming up to support Apex and Baldy mountains' volunteer ski patrol teams

Photo: Apex Volunteer Ski Patrol

It might still be summer, but the annual Apex Ski Patrol Ski and Board Swap is fast approaching in the anticipation of another season on the hills.

On Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16, the event will take over the Penticton Curling Rink from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Outgrown or unneeded skis and boards can be donated to the cause, which sees 100 per cent of proceeds go right back to volunteer ski patrol services and equipment on Apex and Baldy hills.

"This is our major source of funding and is an important way for families to access equipment at affordable prices," reads an update from the organization.

"Please let everyone know this awesome is happening again and its time to dust of your used gear, and start thinking about new and new-to-you gear!"

Donors can drop off gear from Friday at 9 a.m. through to Saturday at noon, and shoppers are welcome throughout to get a great deal on gear.

They cannot accept straight skis, toques, helmets or hockey equipment, and any unsold product must be picked up by Sunday at noon.

For more information, click here.