Penticton's CFUZ community radio stations seeking sponsors for upcoming Vinyl Fest

Photo: CFUZ

Penticton's only non-profit community radio station run entirely by volunteers is seeking sponsorship for its upcoming major fundraiser.

Okanagan Vinyl Fest will take place Sunday, Sep. 24 at Okanagan College in Penticton, all in support of Peach City Radio CFUZ.

After a few years' hiatus, the event will see hundreds of analog enthusiasts from around the region coming together in person, and more tuning in on the airwaves.

Vendors from around the province and beyond will also be in attendance.

The dedicated volunteer team that runs CFUZ is hoping local businesses will step up to help the event go off without a hitch, while getting a spotlight shone on their business.

Various sponsorship levels are available.

Anyone interested can find out more by emailing [email protected] or calling the station at 236-422-0929.