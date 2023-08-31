Summerland council lays down the law as to appropriate behaviour at meetings

Photo: Colin Dacre

Summerland council is codifying the appropriate ways to act when attending their open meetings, unanimously approving a proposed addition to their council procedure bylaw outlining expectations of decorum.

The idea was first floated during the July 18 council meeting.

During the public question period, Mayor Doug Holmes pre-emptively warned Summerland resident Brad Besler — a former council candidate who has become known for his unfiltered opinions about council members both online and in person at meetings — to be respectful during his statements.

"It would be respectful if you removed your hat, it would be respectful not to do any name calling, not only is that disrespectful but it is also a form of bullying. Attacking a person's character is not respectful," Holmes said at that meeting, before Besler began to speak.

"A council meeting is both an open public forum, and also a workplace, and we need to ensure our meetings comply with provincial and federal workplace laws, with the provincial community charter, and our own council procedure bylaw."

Holmes then suggested council and staff explore a "rules of decorum" procedure bylaw.

Besler said his role is to draw attention to "what goes on in these council chambers," and alleged that the decorum rules were singling him out.

"I’m concerned that you guys are conspiring to prevent me from coming to these council meetings … I’ve done nothing that warrants any action like that," Besler said later in the meeting, also threatening action in court should he be barred.

Besler was involved in a lengthy feud that ended up in court with a neighbouring mushroom farm that stems back to 2019 when council retroactively granted a variance to the farm to legalize a number of buildings constructed within the property's setback.

In the interim, Besler has been a frequent attendee at council meetings, sometimes offering heated commentary.

Council discussed the suggested rules of decorum at a later meeting in August. Besler was not specifically mentioned.

They agreed the idea is to make the rules clear to all attendees of council meetings, with an understanding that some members of the public may not be familiar with rules of procedure.

On Monday, the final list of rules was presented, to unanimous support.

Corporate officer Kendra Kinsley had previously said one of the goals of codifying the rules into the bylaw is to give "more teeth" to the mayor or council chair to ask someone to leave if they transgress.

"To outline the kinds of things and the expectations to our public and the staff and ourselves was important,” said Coun. Janet Peake on Monday.

“We want peaceful, decorous meetings…whether we are [here in council meetings] or at public hearings.”

The document outlines rules for public conduct in the gallery, and includes clear statements against disorderly or boisterous conduct, conspicuous display of signs and symbolic objects, and making threatening or abusive comments, as well as addressing councillors and mayor with their full titles. It can be found here.

The bylaw was given first, second and third readings on Monday and is expected to be officially adopted at an upcoming meeting.