'Very welcome rain' at two South Okanagan-Similkameen wildfires

Photo: EOC director Crater Creek wildfire (K52125) near Cathedral Lakes Lodge base camp in Electoral Area ?G? (Rural Keremeos). August 24, 2023

There is good news on the wildfire fronts in the South Okanagan, after two major blazes received welcome rain overnight.

Near Keremeos, the Crater Creek wildfire has been burning since late July but had a major flare-up in mid-August. It is currently estimated at 43,496.1 hectares in size. In total, thirteen properties remain on evacuation orders in that area, and 74 properties are on evacuation alert.

Fire information office Scott Southwell said reports coming in this morning are that the area saw significant precipitation across both fire grounds with "that very welcome rain."

“The weather station at the western end of the Ashnola Forest Service Road was reading 25 millimetres for the last 24 hours, which was fantastic,” he added.

“So what that means for firefighting today is crews will sort of default back to a 'monitor and observe' position.”

Access to trails and guard lines will be problematic due to precipitation throughout the area, which Southwell said means vehicle movements will be carefully considered.

“We've stood down the heavy equipment on Crater Creek. Those bulldozers, graders and excavators have all completed their tasking and are not needed currently. But they're still available should we require them and we can call them back.”

Crews will continue to monitor and extinguish hot spots over the coming days, as the fires burned through a lot of heavy fuels.

There are 38 firefighters responding to Crater Creek, along with nine helicopters split with the nearby Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire between Twin Lakes and Oliver, if visibility is suitable and they can get in the air.

“The fire grounds are a little bit socked in [by smoke] this morning, so we're having trouble getting aviation over the top, but when we can, we'll have the helicopters in the air observing and just keeping an eye on those hot spots as they present. And when they do, we can feed that back to ground crews, and target the hot spots that are close to the fire perimeter,” Southwell said.

“Even though we've had significant moisture and a good amount of rain, there will still be areas smouldering that we'll need to identify and extinguish when the weather does warm up again.”

At the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire, 61 firefighters are on the ground today along with four pieces of heavy equipment on that fire ground.

In total, 96 properties remain under evacuation alert in that area.

Southwell said he wanted to stress that even with the helpful rain, the fire grounds are still dangerous.

"There are still an enormous amount of dangerous trees out there. A little bit of wind and wet soil now means they're even more likely to [fall] over. The area restrictions and and evacuation orders and alerts are in place to keep firefighters and the community safe and we ask that the community respect those identified areas.”