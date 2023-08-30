BC Transit pauses Route 70 travel between Penticton and Kelowna due to highway closure

Photo: Contributed

BC Transit has announced that service on Route 70 Kelowna/Penticton is temporarily suspended due to the rockslide between Peachland and Summerland.

The bus will start running the regular route again once the Ministry of Transportation has assessed the area and deemed it safe to do so.

The District of Summerland posted on Tuesday that a 5:10 p.m. bus from Kelowna to Penticton will run via Hwy 33 through Rock Creek and Osoyoos to get people home from the Kelowna region.

Route 70 has been cancelled in both directions until further notice.

A customer alert has been posted and will be kept updated on the BC Transit website here.