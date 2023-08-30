District of Summerland offering guided tours of aging recreation facility to show why staff support $50 million upgrade

Photo: District of Summerland stock photo

Voters in Summerland have a pricey decision coming up, and the district is launching a campaign to get the public engaged before they hit the polls.

On Nov. 4, 2023, a referendum will be held to ask citizens whether they approve the District of Summerland borrowing up to $50 million to develop the Summerland Recreation Centre — meaning an increased burden on taxpayers.

The current Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre has long been a thorn in the side of council, as the aging aquatic building approaches the end of its usable lifespan.

A public engagement process in late 2021 revealed strong public support for constructing a brand new centre, rather than investing in upgrading the existing one.

The new design comes with a multi-purpose recreation facility that includes a new aquatic centre, fitness centre, multi-purpose rooms, universal access change rooms, and modern energy efficiency building standards.

But the price tag comes with some sticker shock. As a first step leading up to the vote, the district is encouraging residents who are unsure about the problems that the current centre is facing, and why exactly it must be replaced, to come to one of a series of guided tours.

Tours will happen on three different days at various times in the hope that people with different schedules will be able to find one that works.

Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Registration is required in advance through emailing [email protected] or calling 250-494-0447. The aquatic centre is located at 13205 Kelly Avenue.

More information on the referendum can be found online here.