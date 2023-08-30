Highway 97 rockslide cancels Penticton blood clinic

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Canadian Blood Services says they have run into a hiccup with Highway 97 closed in both directions north of Summerland due to a rockslide.

The landslide has blocked the road between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

"Due to a rockslide... Canadian Blood Services had to cancel a mobile blood donation event in [Penticton]," said Paolo Oliveros, communications specialist.

In lieu of the closure, a blood donation event will be held today in Kelowna at 103-1865 Dilworth Drive.

The event will run from 12 to 7 p.m.

Same-day appointments are available.

"The blood supply is low and donors are needed. Please donate today. If you are unable to attend today, you can book to donate plasma at the Kelowna plasma donor centre anytime this week. Both blood and plasma donations are needed now," Oliveros added.

For more information on giving blood, click here.