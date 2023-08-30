Ministry to upgrade forest service roads for detour around Highway 97 rockslide

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 4:34 p.m.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is working on upgrading two forest service roads for localized alternative routes as Highway 97 is expected to remain closed north of Summerland until at least Labour Day.

Those backcountry detours could be open as soon as Thursday.

Steve Sirett, the executive director of the Southern Interior MoTI's highways and regional services division, said on Wednesday afternoon that crews are actively working on grading, adding gravel and installing directional signage on the roads, hoping to have that work complete by the end of the day tomorrow.

"One is the 201 Forest Service Road and that'll be the detour route for folks who want to travel from Penticton to Kelowna and then we're also working on a more local one for people between Peachland and Summerland and that's the Trout Creek Forest Service Road," he said.

"For now, we really encouraged motorists to continue to use the highway until we have an opportunity to grade those roads, get signage in place and have active patrols up there just to ensure it's safer for all types of users."

Once the work is complete, communications with the provided detour routes and maps will be issued by MoTI.

Sirett said the ministry will continue to ask commercial vehicles to use the highway routes until such time that the 201 is at the point to handle the increased traffic they're expecting.

At this time, there is no timeline on when Highway 97 may reopen.

"We absolutely appreciate the impacts that this has on the public and that they've already been severely impacted this year along that corridor."

A geotechnical assessment completed on Tuesday has identified a further risk of rockfall.

"We've identified some tension cracks up there that are two to three meters wide and five meters deep. So, a very significant slide mass has been identified," Sirett said.

Geotechnical engineers have now installed equipment to monitor the movement at the slide side, which Sirett said will help them understand the level of risk of further rock falls that could impact the highway.

The cracks tell the engineers that the slide site is moving.

"That's what's got us the most concerned is those tension cracks because they are new from what we've gathered so far."

Sirett said they are seeing some "continued wobbling" at the site.

"That will also start to form the detailed assessment that will help us develop remediation options that will ultimately allow us to fully reopen the highway safely," he added.

"Given the magnitude and complexity, we expect this assessment to take several days."

Sirett said their priority is always to get the road open as quickly as possible. However, it must be safe before they are able to do that.

"We have very competent experts, both from a geotechnical and engineering standpoint, and it is something that we do all the time. But it does take time. It's not just a matter of moving the rocks in the road because that's one thing that people see. It's the stuff above the slope that has us concerned and it is quite a large mass," he explained.

"Given the magnitude of the tension cracks that we're seeing, it definitely heightens the level of risk for us and makes us want to be really thorough because ultimately, safety is paramount for the travelling public and for our workers."

At this time, Sirett said there are no plans to add an alternative permanent route around this area.

"I certainly appreciate that we've seen a bit of increased frequency this past summer," he added. "Historically, that 201 Forest Service road has been a pretty viable detour for us when we'd have had to use it."

"I think we are going to look at potentially installing some more permanent signage along the 201 so it can be a little bit quicker next time. But we do have the ability to move pretty fast when it comes to these things."

Sirett said he encourages travellers to continue to check DriveBC for real-time updates with the closure and detours as well as upcoming detour information.

"Hopefully I could say by the end of the day tomorrow the 201 will be a viable route for motorists to get around and appreciate that while it does bring a little bit of a delay, it will be temporary, and we will do everything we can to make it as quick as possible."

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued for four properties due to the threat of rockslide north of Summerland.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen placed the following properties in Electoral Area F under alert:

429 North Beach Road

439 North Beach Road

451 North Beach Road

455 North Beach Road

The full alert can be found here.

Residents on alert are asked to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice. While the RDOS says residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; there may be limited notice due to changing conditions.

Hwy 97 remains closed in both directions. Castanet has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for an update.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.

Highway 97 will not be opening north of Summerland on Wednesday.

DriveBC says the road remains closed pending a geotechnical assessment.

The next update is due sometime around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

ORIGINAL 8:30 a.m.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions north of Summerland.

A landslide has blocked the road between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

DriveBC reports no estimated time of reopening. Another update will come around noon.

The only DriveBC approved detours are highways 97C, 5A, 3 and 33 as detours, and stay out of backcountry routes in inappropriate vehicles and without experience.

Some navigation apps have been directing drivers to unpaved and unmaintained roads and trails such as the Garnet Valley route between Summerland and Peachland which are not suitable for most vehicles.

A Castanet reader shared some drone footage he took of the slide site from above.

The footage shows a large crack extending up the cliffside above the slide site.

