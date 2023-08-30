Highway 97 still closed north of Summerland Wednesday

Photo: Contributed

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions north of Summerland.

A landslide has blocked the road between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

DriveBC reports no estimated time of reopening. Another update will come around noon.

The only DriveBC approved detours are highways 97C, 5A, 3 and 33 as detours, and stay out of backcountry routes in inappropriate vehicles and without experience.

Some navigation apps have been directing drivers to unpaved and unmaintained roads and trails such as the Garnet Valley route between Summerland and Peachland which are not suitable for most vehicles.

A Castanet reader shared some drone footage he took of the slide site from above.

