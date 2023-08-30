Highway 97 still closed north of Summerland, RDOS issues evacuation alert

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued for four properties due to the threat of rockslide north of Summerland.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen placed the following properties in Electoral Area F under alert:

429 North Beach Road

439 North Beach Road

451 North Beach Road

455 North Beach Road

Residents on alert are asked to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice. While the RDOS says residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; there may be limited notice due to changing conditions.

Hwy 97 remains closed in both directions. Castanet has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for an update.

UPDATE 12:30 p.m.

Highway 97 will not be opening north of Summerland on Wednesday.

DriveBC says the road remains closed pending a geotechnical assessment.

The next update is due sometime around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

ORIGINAL 8:30 a.m.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions north of Summerland.

A landslide has blocked the road between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park.

DriveBC reports no estimated time of reopening. Another update will come around noon.

The only DriveBC approved detours are highways 97C, 5A, 3 and 33 as detours, and stay out of backcountry routes in inappropriate vehicles and without experience.

Some navigation apps have been directing drivers to unpaved and unmaintained roads and trails such as the Garnet Valley route between Summerland and Peachland which are not suitable for most vehicles.

A Castanet reader shared some drone footage he took of the slide site from above.

The footage shows a large crack extending up the cliffside above the slide site.

