Husband and wife team open up new small-batch artisan distillery in Summerland

Summerland’s boozy options keep expanding, with a new small-batch artisan distillery opening on the north end.

Controlled Entropy Distilling has been open with limited hours in the past month, having a soft opening with just husband and wife co-owners Shea Bennett and Nahome Boule-Eaquette at the helm.

Coming from a scientific background with a focus on chemistry, Bennett said he grew tired of working in the environmental field and decided to dip into something more creative.

“I went to a distilling school offered by Sons of Vancouver. Eventually, we just pulled the trigger and took us about a year and a bit to go from building to starting our operation. It was just a big passion for me, and my wife just really liked the challenge of starting a business, so we did it together,” he added.

While Bennett said his chemistry and brewing knowledge helped kick off the work, there was a lot he had to teach himself.

“A lot of it was me learning and researching. That's actually how we came up with our name. During the time when I was learning how to distill, I realized you're just playing with the entropy of the chemicals involved. And I thought that's a nice little oxymoron,” he added.

“I had to stick with that because entropy is the desire for these forces to be in a random or chaotic state. I was like, ‘Oh, we're controlling the chaos.’ I love it. This is it. That's our name.”

The distillery currently has a Toasted Coconut Vodka and a Dry Hopped Gin for sale, with plans to distill an Amaro soon and more features in the future.

“The dry-hopped gin was almost a fluke. I was really trying to do a really intense Juniper London dry gin. But I was a brewer at the time too, so I had some dry hops at home and I thought, ‘What if I just try this and dry hop it?’ And I loved it,” Bennett said.

“And then the toasted coconut was more me saying 'No', for the longest time. I just don't want to. I want to do something a little more fun. And then it was my wife's favourite flavour for her spirits. So finally, I just made it one day on a whim and I fell in love too.”

“It was one of those moments. I said, ‘Alright, You're right.’ And she might bring that up occasionally.”

With Boule-Eaquette originally being from Naramata, Bennett said the two of them were excited to be back in the Okanagan.

“The area is lovely, just because it is really growing really quickly. There are a lot of new wineries. There's a lot more breweries popping up there now. So it's just a great little area for well, alcohol tourism.”

The distillery is usually open on Friday from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. but the couple is waiting to see if they’ll open this weekend with Highway 97 being closed due to a rockslide.

“I'm in West Kelowna, so we can't even get to the shop anymore. We're hoping that clears up so we can be open this weekend.”

Luckily, Bennett said he has a couple of cases at the house so he’s able to continue to attend tasting at stores and markets.

Keep an eye on their social media for announcements on opening or head to their website for more information on their products.