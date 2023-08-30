'Reconciliation at its best': Penticton family thanks community for helping elder get bucket list trip

Photo: Contributed

“We're making this 81-year-old's dreams come true.”

An Indigenous elder and storyteller will get to go on her bucket list trip thanks to support from the Penticton area community that rallied behind her.

Lainie Greyeyes started raising funds for her mom Grandma Grace Greyeyes along with help from family friend Darryl-Jean Peeman back at the end of June.

In October of 2021, Grace was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer and as her health has worsened, Lainie has wanted to see her last few dreams to fruition.

Peeman announced on Tuesday that Grace has all her expenses covered for her trip to Hawaii and she leaves on Sept. 7, 2023. There was also a bit left to get her to the PVR Professional Bull Riding and the BC Lions Game she also wanted to attend.

All funds were given to Lainie, who booked all the flights, accommodations, and special travel expenses.

“She's going to be able to have a really good time,” Lainie said. “It just fills her heart to know that they've done this for us.”

The duo managed to raise over $11,000 for the trip from donations and community fundraisers.

“Her cancer has taken a turn for the worst. We were able to get two sessions of chemo in before she leaves. Otherwise, I don't know how she would have managed. So now she's just recovering from those two rounds. We've got nine days and she's already up in spirit,” Lainie added.

“It's really hard to watch your parents die a little bit every day, you know? So knowing that she's smiling and laughing because we're gonna go to Hawaii…She's living her best life to the fullest.”

Her mom is especially looking forward to meeting with the elders at the Honolulu intertribal pow wow.

“People all over North America come to Hawaii to have a pow wow,” Lainie said. “There's an Every Child Matters booth, so she's going to sit at this booth and be able to tell her story. The Penticton Indian Band has given us shirts to hand out. So we're just really giving back as well when we're there.”

Lainie said she is so grateful to the community for making this happen.

“I raise my hand to them for all the love and support they've given my mom and our family.”

The family plans to take plenty of photos and videos of Grace during her travels to share with the community.

“I couldn't ask for a better place to be from, and both sides of the river getting together and doing this together for us, I think it's reconciliation at its best.”