Former Penticton mayor to cough up $14K in damages for familial assault during time in office

Photo: Castanet file photo John Vassilaki while in office as Penticton mayor.

Penticton's former mayor John Vassilaki has been slapped with $14,000 in damages for assaulting his brother Nicholas.

In a civil judgement issued last week, Justice Briana Hardwick found against John, 76, after hearing details of a June 2020 incident. Vassilaki was mayor at the time.

The lengthy legal saga began in summer 2021, when John sued Nicholas, 74, for money he claimed was owed to him from family-owned properties, alleging his role in the business had been "usurped" through "conspiratorial conduct."

The business in question is a building, known as the Greer Block, in the 400 block of Main Street, which houses The Cellar Wine Bar.

Nicholas, owner and operator of The Cellar, and other family members then counter-sued. That legal filing accused Vassilaki of assault, claiming that in June 2020, the mayor "wrongfully and intentionally" assaulted and battered him.

Justice Hardwick described in her decision that Nicholas accused John of theft, after some jewelry and gold coins belonging to their mother went missing.

"It was and remains John’s evidence that he did not remove or steal or otherwise misappropriate these items. Frankly, the evidence at trial does not establish who took these items or where they might be currently," Hardwick said.

"What is important for the purposes of this trial is that they apparently went missing and this resulted in significant escalation of familial conflict."

The accusation of theft made John extremely angry, based on fiery voicemails left to his brother and his sister Athena, recordings of which were admitted at trial.

They included such threats as "You better tell that f*cking mother of yours if she told the other b*tch where the money was and she gave it to them, to bring back my f*ckin’ coins. You don’t know how, how badly I feel right now. I’m gonna kill all of you. Do you f*cking understand me?"

He also called his sister a whore, and added "you know what I'm like and what I'm capable of doing."

Then, according to the trial decision, John drove to his sister's house, "barging" in, pushing her into a countertop, knocking over furniture and glassware, shoving Nicholas and choking him, before leaving. Hardwick noted that "evidence of all parties was somewhat inconsistent," about some of the specific moments of the assault, but found the assault allegation itself credible.

Given that John was, at the time, mayor of Penticton, Athena was nervous to call police, and hung up on 911, then told the dispatcher who called back that it was a resolved "family matter." No criminal charges were ever pursued.

While Nicholas had filed the civil suit seeking $35,000 in damages, Hardwick felt $14,000 was more fair.

“There is no evidence of Nicholas suffering anything but minor injury and upset. He sought no medical attention," Hardwick noted.

“On his own evidence, he recovered from any injuries in short order and there was no suggestion he was unable to carry out his day-to-day functioning without assistance during the material time. There is thus no disability or loss or impairment of life.”

She also called it "another chapter in the unfortunate conflict that has arisen within [this family]."

John Vassilaki served one term as mayor and was defeated in his attempt at a second term by then-councillor Julius Bloomfield in the October 2022 election.