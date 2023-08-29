'It's been a fun ride': Indian immigrant thrilled with her new life in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Priya Sachdeva

Priya Sachdeva was born in Delhi, India, surrounded by love, and discipline.

“I grew up as an absolutely pampered child because I was the only daughter after two generations of sons – there were no girls in my grandfather’s and my father’s families… However, I was very disciplined, even more than the boys in the family. They wanted me to be independent," shares Priya with a chuckle.

"I remember how I missed my school bus on the day of a test. The school was about 40 minutes away from my house. I asked my grandfather to drive me but he responded that if the test was important to me, I wouldn’t have missed the bus. Since then, I never missed a bus. And neither did my son."

Today, Priya is a distinguished B2B consultant in the field of sales. Priya has successfully delivered over 250 projects. She credits this to her experience that comes from “failures."

"To deliver 250 projects, I had to make proposals to 1,000 businesses and was able to learn from them," adds Priya, with laughter.

Her expertise was acknowledged by high-caliber corporations that she worked with, such as: Miller Heiman, Ernst and Young, Wells Fargo Bank, GE, and KPMG. She has also been recognized as one of the most influential women of the year and a promising CEO. Priya is very passionate about giving strategic importance to sales, equipping young professionals with functional skills in this field, and helping women explore rewarding career options.

Today, she is a proud resident of Penticton.

After a 30-year career in sales, Priya was ready for change. Her son, Ankit, moved to Canada seven years ago and became a Canadian citizen.

“Should I move to Canada to be close to my son and witness his life milestones, or should I stay in India and continue my life as it was?" she asked herself.

The answer came though the BC Provincial Nominee Program’s Regional Pilot in Penticton. This program allows highly qualified business owners from across the world propose a business plan with attached investment, and establish a business that responds to the city’s economic priorities. Priya succeeded in her application and is now working on establishing her consulting business “Sprouting Shoots” in Penticton.

“It’s been a fun ride. Absolutely no complaints about how life has been. I am truly blessed. Life was shaped by default choices as I often don’t know what I want but I always know what I don’t want. And then life takes its course. I am a big believer in fate and the fact that there is someone there who has a plan. I often tell myself and others - If you want to make God laugh, tell him about your plans”, shares Priya.

Priya didn’t want to live in a big city any more. She wanted to be in a community where she would feel that she belonged.

“Penticton was a good choice for me”, Priya admits. “it is an inclusive community. I started making connections right away and everyone was very kind to me and supportive. The week after I arrived, I attended the Penticton Women in Business’ luncheon, and now am a part of that group. Penticton Chamber of Commerce has been very helpful in guiding me on what kind of businesses are out there, how to reach out to them. Co-Work has been very welcoming – I am there every Friday for a 'Beer o’ clock.' South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS) has helped me with driving lessons. Already, when I walk on the streets, people say 'hi' to me.”

During her exploratory visits before she moved to Canada, Priya has collected data and identified a few gaps that she plans to address though her business. She noticed that a lot of recent graduates are struggling to find well-paid jobs while companies keep advertising highly paid positions. The gap is in lack of functional skills. By partnering with colleges and universities to offer training on functional skills Priya hopes to help recent graduates land better paying jobs and pay off their student loans much sooner.

“My other target group are women, who had to take a back seat during the pandemic, leaving their jobs to take care of their children due to decreased daycare and playdays. Now they struggle to get back, feeling guilt, questioning themselves. I want to support them on their journey of rediscovering their career options," adds Priya.

Currently, “Sprouting Shoots” are investing time in learning about the local market, meeting with wineries, professional services companies, and other businesses to understand the needs. Priya is confident that her experience will help local small and medium businesses respond to challenges.

During her free time Priya enjoys CrossFit, hiking, and trekking. She writes poems and has recently published her first collection of poems. She also has a blog “Jill of All” and a podcast “Street Wisdom”. She loves cooking and sharing her culture through food with her new friends in Penticton.

“The biggest learning in the process of immigration is patience. There are days when nothing is happening and days when everything happens at once. The important thing is to ask for help – get out and talk to people, you will get more ideas," Priya says.

"There is more strength in two people looking for an answer than one person trying to do it on their own. Everyone has been so helpful and welcoming. I’ve been here for only three months but I feel like I belong here. This little town of mine."