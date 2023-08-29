Two major South Okanagan-SImilkameen fires shrink in size

Photo: BCWS Firefighting from above at the Upper Park Rill wildfire in August.

Two wildfires burning in the South Okanagan-Similkameen have shown a slight change in their estimated size.

As of Tuesday morning, the Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos is listed at 43,496.1 hectares in size, slightly down from a recent 44,000-hectare estimate.

In total, 80 properties remain under evacuation alert and 13 under evacuation order relating to this fire.

The nearby Upper Park Rill wildfire, between Twin Lakes and Oliver, is now estimated at 1,796.8 hectares, down slightly from a previous 1,800-hectare estimate.

In total, 96 properties remain under evacuation alert.

BC Wildfire Service told Castanet Monday they are feeling well-prepared at both fires for an anticipated cold front coming in, which may bring winds with it.

More to come.