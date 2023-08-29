RDOS informing rural Keremeos residents of wildfire damage, destruction to property

Photo: EOC director Crater Creek wildfire (K52125) near Cathedral Lakes Lodge base camp in Electoral Area ?G? (Rural Keremeos). August 24, 2023

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has now conducted aerial assessments of properties that may or may not have sustained damage due to the Crater Creek wildfire.

The assessments focused on Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road in rural Keremeos.

The RDOS is currently notifying property owners of damage or, in some cases, destruction to structures on their land.

Anyone who owns or operates property along the Ashnola Road or Ewart Creek Road areas is asked to contact the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225 for more information and support.

In total, thirteen properties remain on evacuation order in that area, and 74 properties are on evacuation alert.

ORIGINAL: 11:20 a.m.

Photo: BCWS Firefighting from above at the Upper Park Rill wildfire in August.

Two wildfires burning in the South Okanagan-Similkameen have shown a slight change in their estimated size.

As of Tuesday morning, the Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos is listed at 43,496.1 hectares in size, slightly down from a recent 44,000-hectare estimate.

In total, 80 properties remain under evacuation alert and 13 under evacuation order relating to this fire.

The nearby Upper Park Rill wildfire, between Twin Lakes and Oliver, is now estimated at 1,796.8 hectares, down slightly from a previous 1,800-hectare estimate.

In total, 96 properties remain under evacuation alert.

BC Wildfire Service told Castanet Monday they are feeling well-prepared at both fires for an anticipated cold front coming in, which may bring winds with it.

More to come.