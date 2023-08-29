Highway 97 remains closed north of Summerland Tuesday morning

UPDATE:
Highway 97 remains closed this morning north of Summerland.
The area impacted by the rockslide is between Callan Rd and Okanagan Lake Provincial Pk for 1.6 kilometres.
A geotechnical assessment is underway.
DriveBC says the only approved detour around the slide is via highways 97C, 5A, 3 and 33.
Another update from DriveBC is expected around noon.
ORIGINAL: 8:15 a.m.
Castanet is awaiting an update from DriveBC as to the state of Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland.
The highway was closed Monday afternoon due to a rockslide, and remained closed overnight.
DriveBC was expected to provide an update at 8 a.m. Castanet will have that update as soon as it is available.
DriveBC says the only approved detour around the slide is via highways 97C, 5A, 3 and 33. Forest service roads may not be appropriate for all vehicles.
More to come.