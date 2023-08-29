Highway 97 remains closed north of Summerland Tuesday morning

Photo: Contributed Highway 97 mid-Monday afternoon.

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

Reports from Castanet readers and on social media warn against travellers attempting to use alternate back-road routes to and from Kelowna and Penticton if drivers are not familiar with the area, and without proper vehicles.

Some navigation systems, such as Apple Maps, are directing traffic to Garnet Valley Road west of Summerland as an option.

However, that road is not paved and not maintained. One Castanet reader with a 4x4 truck called it "the sketchiest most terrifying drive of my life," and said they blew out a tire and "barely made it through."

A major slide event in the same area on Highway 97 in 2019 saw Penticton Search and Rescue called to rescue eight people in 24 hours who got stuck trying to take that road.

PenSAR said Tuesday they have not had to deploy rescue crews in relation to this latest slide "so far."

Another non-highway route is the 201 Forest Service Road east of Penticton to Highway 33. That road is also not paved, and is a narrow logging road.

DriveBC says the only approved detour around the slide is via highways 97C, 5A, 3 and 33.

UPDATE: 8:30 a.m.

Highway 97 remains closed this morning north of Summerland.

The area impacted by the rockslide is between Callan Rd and Okanagan Lake Provincial Pk for 1.6 kilometres.

A geotechnical assessment is underway.

Another update from DriveBC is expected around noon.

ORIGINAL: 8:15 a.m.

Castanet is awaiting an update from DriveBC as to the state of Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland.

The highway was closed Monday afternoon due to a rockslide, and remained closed overnight.

DriveBC was expected to provide an update at 8 a.m. Castanet will have that update as soon as it is available.

