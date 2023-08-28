Osoyoos man gets jail time for drunken 2020 shooting

Photo: Colton Thorsen

A South Okanagan man has been sentenced to two years in jail for a 2020 shooting incident in Osoyoos.

Colton Jacob Thorsen, 27, appeared in B.C. Supreme Court Monday to learn his sentence. He had initially been charged with attempted murder, but had previously agreed to plead guilty to lesser charges of aggravated assault and uttering death threats.

Court had previously heard that in the early hours of Oct. 11, 2020, police were called to an Osoyoos residence on 70th Avenue, where Thorsen had shot a 21-year-old man after an ongoing dispute.

Text messages shared with the court showed that Thorsen had first come to the house and smashed a window, then threatened to come back to the house with a loaded rifle and shoot it up, sending photographs to the men who lived in the house of three guns on a bed.

"After a series of exchanges, Mr. Thorsen did exactly what he said he was going to do," said Justice Steven Wilson in his sentencing decision Monday.

Thorsen returned to the house and shot at it, damaging the property and hitting a then-21-year-old man, who has since recovered from his wounds.

Thorsen was heavily intoxicated at the time, and later told police, counsel, staff in a residential treatment facility and others, that he had been abusing alcohol since age 12.

During a June court hearing, Thorsen apologized for his actions profusely.

"It was a terrible, terrible mistake that I made, I'm terribly sorry about it,” he said. “At that point in time, I was in a very dark place and I didn’t have any support whatsoever ... I’m pretty much begging you to give me a chance to keep going with the way I'm going in life right now.”

Since his arrest in this incident, Thorsen has been to multiple recovery facilities, and has been able to hold down a job. Justice Wilson seemed happy with his commitment to sobriety and turning his life around, calling it "impressive."

"Given the passage of time since his release, there is every reason to believe that Mr. Thorsen will prove successful given that he has had the ability to sustain his sobriety over what is now a couple of years," Wilson said.

That said, Wilson could not ignore the seriousness of the offence.

While Crown counsel had advocated for 3.5 years in jail and Thorsen's defence had asked for a conditional sentence to be served in the community, Wilson decided to split the difference, sentencing Thorsen to two years in prison which, with time previously served, works out to 412 days behind bars.

Following incarceration, Thorsen will have an 18 month probation period with standard conditions including no contact with his victim, and no weapons.