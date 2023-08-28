Rockslide tumbles across Hwy 97 between Summerland and Peachland

Photo: Contributed Highway 97 is closed in both directions due to a rockslide.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

DriveBC now reports Highway 97 is fully closed in both directions between North Beach Road and Bridgeman Road due to a landslide north of Summerland.

All lanes are blocked and a geotechnical assessment is required. DriveBC says its next update is due at 5 p.m.

Detours are in place via 97C, 5A, 3, and 33.

A Castanet reader was driving the route south this afternoon when he saw a huge plume of debris come up.

Tony Diemand said he had noticed activity in the slide area earlier in the day too, around 11:45 a.m., when he was driving north.

"Same spot. Again, a big puff of dust, the hillside gave away, but it was still under the mesh and basically was enough to fill the ditch up to the barricade," Diemand said.

Then, on his way back by this afternoon, the hillside gave way.

He was able to get past the debris before the road closed entirely.

Photo: Tahea Mack

ORIGINAL: 2:39 p.m.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions north of Summerland after a rockslide cascaded across the road Monday afternoon.

DriveBC reports the debris has impacted all lanes, and crews are on their way to assess the situation.

The location of the slide is just south of Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, between Summerland and Peachland.

More to come.

? #BCHwy97 Reports of a landslide at North Beach Rd. blocking all lanes of the highway in both directions. Crews en route for assessment. Expect delays. #Summerland #Penticton — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 28, 2023

Photo: Tony Diemand