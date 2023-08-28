Ground crews hard at work shoring up containment lines at two South Okanagan-Similkameen wildfires

Photo: Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department The Upper Park Rill wildfire.

Wildfire crews in the South Okanagan-Similkameen have made good progress at two wildfires that continue to burn in the region.

Near Keremeos, the Crater Creek wildfire has been burning since late July, but exploded in size and action in mid-August. It is currently estimated at 44,000 hectares in size, and 13 properties remain under evacuation order as well as 80 properties under evacuation alert.

A controlled burn took place Monday morning due to favourable conditions in the northwest corner of the fire.

"We can expect to see some fire activity and smoke rising out of the fire ground, but nothing to be concerned about," said fire information office Scott Southwell.

"We will be watching that planned ignition closely today And then over the coming days, we'll mop that up and that will really lock in that northwest corner and protect assets to the north and northwest of our fire ground."

Helicopter crews are in the air overlooking the whole fire zone. Photos show the fire active well inside the set perimeters, taking out unburned areas of fuel.

"It puts up quite a bit of smoke and a little bit of fire activity as it's doing that. We've got a helicopter coordinator in the air monitoring that closely. But that's that's not a concern for us either," Southwell said.

Nearby at the Upper Park Rill Creek wildfire between Twin Lakes and Oliver, crews have been taking advantage of favourable conditions to conduct strategic hand ignitions since yesterday afternoon, pressing on into the night.

"So today our focus will be to get our danger tree assessment teams in there and ensure that that line is safe. Once they do that, then we'll have crews in there mopping up and really firming up containment on the northeast and eastern side," Southwell said.

Fire retardant was also dropped in the area Sunday, to strengthen and complement ground crews' work.

Looking forward, Southwell said a colder front is expected to come through tomorrow with perhaps some associated wind.

"So we'll be watching that carefully, which is the reason why we've been waiting working so hard to strengthen guards around both for grounds in Crater Creek and Upper Park Rill," Southwell said.

"Because we've done all that groundwork, we're reasonably confident that we'll keep both fires inside guards."