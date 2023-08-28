Summer fun continues in to Septermber in Penticton

Photo: Pentastic Jazz Festival

The fun doesn’t stop in Penticton even as summer begins to wind down.

The 25th annual Pentastic Hot Jazz & Music Festival returns Sept. 8 - 10, and will be held at four air-conditioned venues.

This year’s lineup features returning crowd favourites.

“We are excited to have Tom Hook and his band back after several years of playing on the River Boats in New Orleans,” said Pentastic Jazz Festival Society president Michael Campbell.

“(We) are inviting Carolyn Martin and her Western Swing Band to show her stuff to us for the first time. Le Dixieband from Montréal are returning after too long an absence.

“We have a great lineup of world class bands.”

Dubbed “Bourbon Street,” the “French Quarter,” “Cotton Club” and “Beale Street,” the four “venues” will be hosted at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the Elks Club and Orchard House, all equipped with a dance floor to really enjoy the music.

“We offer … (a) good variety of music styles such as Dixieland, Big Band Swing, Zydeco, Rock-a-Billy, Bobby Darin and Patsy Cline,” sad Campbell. “We are looking forward to hosting more than 1,200 jazz lovers.”

Tickets are available at the door of the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, at the Valley First box office at the South Okanagan Events Centre or online at valleyfirsttix.com. To see a schedule of events, visit pentasticjazz.ca

After enjoying some live music, head on down to Skaha Lake to enjoy the Penticton Dragon Boat Festival, held on Sept. 9 and 10 and featuring a 500 metre course and viewable from the sand or grassy areas of the beach.

Food trucks and other vendors will be on site, as well as a beverage garden. The event runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 10.

For more information, visit pentictonpaddlesports.com

And don’t forget the incredible lineup of concerts at the South Okanagan Events Centre in September, including Canadian-favourite Bryan Adams on Sept. 11, Bonnie Raitt with special guest Royal Wood on Sept. 22, and Billy Talent with Gob due Oct. 13.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit soec.ca.

The oldest gravel fondo in Western Canada is coming to the Okanagan Valley. The two-day event on Sept. 15 and 16 will feature a 138 kilometre one-day race, a 50 km race and a 100 km race.

Beginning at Okanagan Lake, the race will primarily take place on the Kettle Valley Railway Trail and end in East Kelowna. Registrants will receive a t-shirt, post-race meal with a drink and a bottle of wine.

For more information, visit kettlemettle.ca

