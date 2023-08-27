No growth in the two wildfires in the South Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department

The two wildfires in the South Okanagan-Similkameen showed little change over Saturday night.

The Crater Creek wildfire did not grow, according to BCWS.

The wildfire in Keremeos has been burning since July 22 and is estimated to be 44,000 hectares in size.

"It is still within the identified perimeter. Last night we used some fixed-wing bombers and established some retardant guards around the Twin Buttes cabin to the southwest corner of that foreground. That was a precautionary move given that the cabin is undamaged, but it is surrounded by unburnt fuels and there is a lack of water in that part of the fire ground," said Fire Information Officer Scott Southwell. BCWS says they are also planning an ignition of the northwest corner of the fire.

"We have been doing some engagement with the community to ensure that the planned ignition and the smoke that it puts into the sky don't catch anyone off guard. That is what we have planned for tomorrow," he said.

Thirteen properties along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road remain on Evacuation Order at this time. There are still 80 properties in the area on alert.

The Upper Park Rill fire saw increased fire activity.

"We saw a little bit more activity inside the fire perimeters as the fire moves through and slowly takes out the unburnt pockets. This is happening this afternoon as the temperatures rise and the humidity falls. We have good containment around the northern end," Southwell said.

The Upper Park Rill fire is located between Twin Lakes and Oliver.

Currently, there are no properties under evacuation order at this time, with evacuation alerts remaining in place for 96 properties.