Summerland animal rescue has cat whose been with them for over 1000 days eager for a home

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is hoping to find a home for one of their longest-resident cats and one of their newest kitties.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said Thumbelina has been at their rescue for over 1000 days, and she has shown great improvement in the time that she's been here.

"She's one of the longest-stayed guests that we've had. And for some reason, she has seen 1000s of cats come and go and others that were picked, because she's a little bit standoffish," she added.

Thumbelina will need a little bit of help coming out of her shell and to her own comfort level.

"Then we have dear sweet little Cindy. Cindy came to us pregnant, but she's a kitten herself. She is less than six months old. She was absolutely terrified. She had no idea what to do with these babies," Huot-Stewart said.

Cindy has since been spayed and has come into her own since.

"She's only been with us for a very short time period, but she is absolutely adorable."

Huot-Stewart said both of the cats have amazing qualities and deserve a very loving home.

If you're interested in learning more and meeting up with either of them, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] with the attention to the cat you'd like to meet.