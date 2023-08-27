'I’m pretty proud of myself': Local Penticton recovery hero looks forward to memorial bench unveiling

Photo: Interior Health Gord Portman stands on the site of the new overdose memorial bench to be installed by the City of Penticton at Marina Way Beach Park

A Penticton hero who has dedicated his sober life to helping the community will be unveiling a new memorial bench this week — a project he initiated in order to commemorate lives lost to the overdose crisis.

Gord Portman shared his story with the local community, the City of Penticton and many others after he helped to rescue two people from a house fire in 2020.

He had been struggling with addiction for nearly two decades at that point, but after seeing his image in local news, he realized it was time to get help.

Portman entered into a program at Discovery House, a local non-profit society dedicated to helping men recover from alcohol and drug issues. Then, he began volunteering for 20 to 30 hours each week on outreach.

He also became a peer volunteer and outreach worker with Interior Health.

IH announced the upcoming memorial bench unveiling and shared words from Portman on Tuesday.

The bench will be unveiled at a ceremony at Marina Beach Park at 9 a.m. on Thursday, which is also International Overdose Awareness Day.

In June 2022, Portman made an emotional pitch to the City of Penticton council to build a bench in Marina Park to commemorate those who died from overdoses — the unregulated drug poisoning emergency.

“When I was homeless for 17 years, this was one of my favourite spots,” Portman said. “I slept on this rock for three years. I used to come here to mourn loved ones I had lost to drugs, and to hide from my community and family.”

In just two short weeks, council approved the bench and pitched in the balance of the cost of the bench.

Portman presented an $8,300 cheque to then-Mayor John Vassilaki, funds he had raised on his own from the community. This was more than the $7,500 he originally hoped to raise, and the extra funds will go towards additional landscaping around the bench.

When he made his pitch, Portman said he hoped the city would install a bench close to his favourite rock.

“I thought this would be the perfect spot. But the city said, ‘We have an even better place in mind for the bench.’ Then they showed me the spot right on Marina Way Road, and I said 'This is way better.'”

City of Penticton Parks planning and capital projects coordinator Ysabel Contreras has been working with Portman on the bench project for over a year.

The planner, who has a background and passion for urban design and landscape architecture, collaborated with him on the design.

“From the get-go, we knew this wasn’t going to be a standard city bench,” Contreras added. “We wanted to create a meaningful space intended for more than one person. It will not only function as a bench, but as an art feature similar to those in front of Okanagan Lake on Lakeshore Drive.”

IH said the installation features a bench with an interlocking design that represents the woven fabric of a community. An empty space in the middle and separate seating symbolizes the isolation and loneliness of those struggling with addiction.

A plaque to be installed on the site calls on people to remember those who have been lost, to reflect on the impact overdoses have had on the community, and to support one another in building a stronger community.

“Gord and his experiences opened me up to the different challenges we don’t necessarily see at face value,” Contreras said.

“It gave me another perspective. To see someone as strong, high-spirited and positive as Gord shows you never really know what someone is going or has gone through.”

Portman said he is looking forward to welcoming family and friends from all over, including those who have lost loved ones for the ceremony.

“When I started this project, I had lost 104 friends to overdose,” he said. “One year later, I’ve lost 127 friends.”

“I lost my best friend Brad. We grew up together. He was number one on a waitlist to get into a treatment centre. He was eight months into recovery and relapsed in a Walmart bathroom and died. His wife and child will be at the unveiling.

“Finally it’s all coming together. I’m pretty proud of myself.”

On International Overdose Awareness Day, the unveiling ceremony at Marina Beach Park will be followed by Gyro Park activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.