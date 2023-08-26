Summerland council receiving Recreation Centre Referendum key dates on Monday

Photo: District of Summerland File Photo

The Chief Election Officer's update on the key dates for Summerland's upcoming Recreation Centre Referendum will be officially discussed with council on Tuesday.

The Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre has been a continued topic of discussion within council chambers as the aging aquatic building approaches the end of its usable lifespan.

A public engagement process in late 2021 revealed strong public support for constructing a brand new centre, rather than investing in upgrading the existing one.

Council received the latest cost estimate in December 2022, indicating approximately $49 million would be required to replace the aquatic centre. The previous year's estimate was around $38 million.

Council unanimously decided to move forward with the referendum, assuming that local taxpayers would bear the full cost. If grants are rewarded later, the financial burden on local taxpayers will be lessened.

According to the staff's report, the Chief Election Officer has set the general voting day and advanced voting days as follows:

General Voting Day – Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arena Banquet Hall (8820 Jubilee Road E.)

Advanced Voting Day 1 – Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arena Banquet Hall (8820 Jubilee Road E.)

Advanced Voting Day 2 – Tuesday, Oct.31, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Arena Banquet Hall (8820 Jubilee Road E.)



The Chief Election Officer has set the advanced voting and general voting days in accordance with Provincial legislation and the appropriate District bylaws.

Summerland residents will get to weigh in if they want to borrow up to $50 million to build a new pool this fall, if all is approved by council.