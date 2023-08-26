Work begins to upgrade tennis, pickleball and ball hockey courts at Penticton's Columbia Park

Photo: City of Penticton

The City of Penticton has a revitalization project at Columbia Park to upgrade its tennis, pickleball and ball hockey courts underway.

Starting this past Thursday, City crews will begin by removing the nets, practice tennis board and park sign in preparation for improvement work.

The courts will be closed while construction is underway, which will involve installing new asphalt paving, sport court surfacing and fencing.

Official construction will begin on Monday and work is anticipated to be completed this fall, with weather temperatures permitting

For more information about the City’s parks, visit penticton.ca/parks.