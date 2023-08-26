Smoky skies expected throughout Thompson-Okanagan for the weekend

Photo: Castanet Camera Penticton's Barefoot Beach sees a light haze from the smoky skies on Saturday morning

Smoke will continue to fill the sky across the Thompson-Okanagan this weekend.

According to the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, much of the south and central parts of B.C. will be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

"Widespread smoke is expected to blanket much of the province on Saturday. While some of it remains aloft, many areas are being impacted on the ground."

The ministry said the outflow winds continue to push smoke from the Southern Interior towards the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Localized and intermittent pulses of smoke continue to impact many regions in the Southern Interior, North Coast and Central Interior.

The Government of Canada Air Quality Index lists the Central Okanagan, Northern Okanagan, South Okanagan and Kamloops air quality index all at 4, which is classified as moderate risk.

At this level, the general population will not need to modify their usual outdoor activities unless they experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation.

"During a wildfire, smoke conditions can change quickly over short distances and can vary considerably hour-by-hour," the ministry says.

"People with pre-existing health conditions, respiratory infections such as COVID-19, older adults, pregnant women and infants, children, and sensitive individuals are more likely to experience health effects from smoke exposure."

Mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually disappear when the smoke clears.