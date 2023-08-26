BCWS 'firming up containment' on South Okanagan-Similkameen wildfires

Photo: Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department

Wildfire crews continue their focus on strengthening the guard at two South Okanagan-Similkameen wildfires on Saturday.

Fire information officer Scott Southwell said with a reasonably benign weather day ahead, BC Wildfire Service will have aviation in the air, continuing to cool and extinguish the hotspots and, likewise, get firefighters on the perimeter doing much of the same.

"We'll have aviation overhead, identifying and water bombing all those hotspots and the smokers that are still popping up."

In Keremeos, the Crater Creek wildfire has been burning since July 22 and is estimated at 44,000 hectares in size.

"We've identified a proposed planned ignition to the northwest of that fire ground," Southwell said, adding that they'll be engaging with the Lower Similkameen Indian Band to ensure plans work.

"If that's the case, then if it's suitable weather, possibly tomorrow or Monday we'll look at removing all that unburned fuel back down to our guard and really firming up containment on that northwest corner of Crater Creek."

Thirteen properties along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road remain on Evacuation Order at this time. There are still 80 properties in the area on alert.

At the nearby Upper Park Rill fire, between Twin Lakes and Oliver, there are no properties on evacuation order at this time, with evacuation alerts remaining in place for 96 properties.

Similar to the Crater Creek wildfire action, the work is 'rinse and repeat'.

"Just really strengthening those guards so they're nice and wide in anticipation of whatever comes, we should have a good buffer to be able to keep that fire inside the box," he added.

"It's a campaign fire. There's a lot of fire out there in the landscape. There are a lot of kilometres of guard and containment lines that we need to work and strengthen. And that's what we're doing day after day just to make sure that we keep this fire inside the box. Our overall intent is to move this status to being held for both fire grounds."

The Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department continues to work in hand with BCWS on the Upper Park Rill fire and said in an update Saturday morning that while the risks are now fairly small to the community, the area is still on alert status.

"Please keep this in mind and be prepared just in case. Also please remember that we are working around the community, so please be cautious and watch for fire crews and apparatus," they said.

"Thank you all for your support. We have been truly touched by all the kind words, friendly waves, support and donations (especially the baked goods which have been helping us from losing weight, haha). We are proud to be protecting this wonderful community and to be a part of it."

"Hopefully, soon the alert will be lifted and we can all get some much-needed rest."

Moving into the weekend, Southwell noted expected increased hot, dry weather, but they are looking forward to a possible rain shower on Tuesday.

"We're not banking on it, which is why we're continuing to really strengthen those guards. Just in case, so we're ready for whatever the weather throws at us over the next period."