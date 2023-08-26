Police now believe a predator was responsible for two incidents of killed livestock near Rock Creek

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo

While police were initially on the lookout for poachers after finding dead animals at a farm near Rock Creek, the culprit may not be human after all.

Three sheep and one Nubian goat were found killed at a pasture on the 3500 block of Highway 3 near Rock Creek last Thursday, prompting the RCMP to ask for the public's assistance in locating any suspicious people in the area.

But following a second incident of livestock being killed at the same location Friday, police now believe an animal may have been responsible.

“Upon examining the deceased animals and in consultation with the BC Conservation Service it is now believed the killings may be the work of a wild and dangerous predator,” said Cpl. James Grandy of the RCMP.

Grandy did not specify what type of animal is believed to be responsible.

Police are now recommending residents in the area be cautious with children and pets outside.

“Midway RCMP are working closely with the BC Conservation Service to mitigate the risk to animals and people in the area,” Cpl. Grandy said.