City of Penticton parks team helps return mystery artist's sketch book

Photo: City of Penticton

A local artist and their work have been reunited.

The City of Penticton went in search of a mystery artist who left their sketchbook at a local beach earlier this month.

The city shared on social media Wednesday that the parks team found a sketchbook at Three Mile Beach filled with paintings and drawings, and they reached out to the public to help find its owner.

The art was done by Elizabeth, who moved to Penticton 53 years ago from Australia

Elizabeth shared that she's grateful to be reunited with her sketchbook, which includes 10 years of drawings, including landscapes spanning Western Australia and locations throughout the South Okanagan.