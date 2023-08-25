Midway RCMP looking for possible poachers after farmer finds sheep, goat killed

Photo: File photo

Midway RCMP believes animals found dead out on a pasture Thursday were intentionally killed and are looking for the public's assistance in locating the poachers.

According to the RCMP, officers received a report of three sheep and one Nubian goat that were found deceased in a pasture located in the 3500 block of Highway 3 near Rock Creek.

The owner had reported that all was well with the animals when checking them around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night but discovered the incident the following morning.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have been in the area and saw any suspicious persons or vehicles stopped across the Highway from the Kettle Valley golf course, to please contact Cst. Chris Odgaard at 250-449-2244, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).