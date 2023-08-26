Summerland museum shares the District's fire history, along with a major firefight in 1957

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society

With a nod of thanks to all the men and women involved with the firefighting services, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society looked back at those who historically put themselves at risk to keep communities safe.

According to their post, the photo shared was taken on March 9, 1957, at the Summerland Co-operative Packing House in Lower Town.

"The packing house was consumed by fire during the night and was completely destroyed. Firefighters worked hard throughout the night to save nearby properties, and it was due to their tireless efforts that the only other structure to be lost was a chicken coop," the museum wrote.

The community is no stranger to the devastation caused by fire, having lost many buildings throughout the years. This includes the Summerland Hotel, Ritchie Hall, the House on the Hill (Morton Hall), packing houses, historic homes and barns, and many businesses.

"In fact, it was largely due to a catastrophic fire in Lower Town in March 1922, that led to Summerland's downtown core moving up the hill to its current location in what was West Summerland," the museum added.

"In 1996 wildfire threatened the town again when Giant's Head Mountain caught fire. Thanks to the work of firefighters, no structures were lost this time, but the fire came within metres of homes."

To mark the 20th anniversary of the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park Fire, the museum has opened up a special, temporary exhibit called "Living with Fire."

This exhibit looks back at that historic fire, as well as the Garnet Fire in Penticton (1994) and the Giant's Head Mountain Fire in Summerland (1996).

"We are also pleased to showcase a display put together by local ecologist Don Gayton on fire history and changing approaches to fire management."

As part of the exhibit, the museum will be hosting a free special presentation at 2 p.m. on Saturday from Lieutenant Colonel Denis Cyr, Commander of Task Force Two (British Columbia Dragoons) during the 2003 Okanagan Mountain Park Fire.

His lecture will share the important role of the military in battling the historic B.C. fire.

"We have all been preoccupied with the terrible fires raging in BC this summer, and particularly the local fires affecting the Okanagan this last week. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the fires, particularly to those who have lost homes and businesses," the museum added.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.