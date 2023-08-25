Penticton Speedway ready to race again with reschedule events in full motion

Photo: Penticton Speedway

After putting some weekend events on pause due to local wildfire disruptions and travel restrictions, the Penticton Speedway is back on track with updates to its upcoming racing season.

The Speedway said in its news release on Friday that it will be merging the previously scheduled Iron Driver Event, originally slated for Aug. 26, into the much-anticipated Fall Brawl event on Sept. 9.

"This blend promises a spectacular showdown featuring an expanded lineup that includes categories like Late Models, RPR Street Stocks, Hit to Pass, and the Hornet Class Championship," they said. "The Hit to Pass Event is expected to ignite even more excitement with its thrilling Tug of War and Burn Out competition."



For those Fall Brawl attendees, the Penticton Speedway has teamed up with the South Okanagan Events Centre to give fans present at the event entered into a draw to win a pair of tickets to the Steel Panthers concert scheduled for Sep. 28.

On race day, two fans will be chosen as winners. Both on-site and those who secure their tickets in advance online will receive entries into the contest.

The Avion Motorsports RS1 Series Championship weekend is now scheduled for Oct. 7. The event is the Championship race for the Cup and Challenge Series drivers

"[This is] something we have never hosted at the Speedway before. It will also feature the popular Legend Class cars at the Race event. This showcases 5/8 size nostalgia race cars, attracting skilled drivers from all corners of Western Canada."

For those who had previously purchased tickets online, the tickets can now be redeemed for any of the remaining four race events or holders can request a refund.

For more details on all upcoming events, visit the event page on the Penticton Speedway website here.