Penticton extending facility hours this weekend to allow public to recreate in fresh air

Photo: City of Penticton

As heat and poor air quality return to the forecast for the weekend, the City of Penticton is extending the hours of some of its indoor facilities to allow for residents to experience fresh air.

The Penticton Community Centre will be extending operating hours on Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27, open from 8:30 a.m.to 5 p.m.

The pool remains closed for regular maintenance, but free family fun drop-in activities will be available, a full schedule of which can be found here.

As well, the SOEC walking track will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

These other facilities will be open Saturday, August 26: