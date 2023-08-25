'It's been a wild ride': Cathedral Lakes Lodge survives wildfire by skin of teeth

Photo: Cathedral Lakes Lodge Aerial photos show just how close the Crater Creek wildfire got to Cathedral Lakes Lodge.

UPDATE: 4:45 p.m.

"It's been a wild ride."

Jordan Padmos, part owner of Cathedral Lakes Lodge along with other members of his family, is incredibly grateful to firefighting crews after more than a week of wondering whether his family business had gone up in flames.

The Crater Creek wildfire became very aggressive in mid-August, prompting evacuations to the remote lodge west of Keremeos in the Similkameen Valley.

Padmos, his family, and lodge guests were ordered out on Aug. 16. He originally went to Kelowna, and then the wildfire situation got more intense there too.

All the while, they were wondering whether the lodge was still standing.

"It was hard to get information," Padmos said, adding they could see on a NASA heat map that it did not appear the lodge had burned.

"We were watching all week."

Then, Padmos had the idea to phone the lodge's landline, to see if it was still connected, indicating power was still on.

"I called them, and they rang," he said.

"So I thought oh, that's a good sign."

But the family did not know for sure what remained standing until Thursday, when BC Wildfire aerial photos showed the lodge, surrounded by blackened burned-out landscape, still stood on the edge of the lake.

"It felt awesome. We've been pretty up and down all week and stuff. And then finally to hear some good news, it was great. It's a whole family business. There's lots of us involved," Padmos said.

Unfortunately, while the main lodge survived, basecamp did not, as well as a bridge that crosses the Ashnola River to the lodge and park property.

"Basecamp is where we met all our guests to head up our road to the lodge. It was my father's primary residence in Canada," Padmos said.

"There was an old cabin used for staff and storage, and another cabin with a big shop and two-bedroom apartment above it. My family enjoyed this space at basecamp over many years, and I have lots of good memories working in the shop with my friends over the years. It's a big loss for us."

Padmos added multiple vehicles went up in flames as well, and they witnessed what they think were wild horses burned on the road while they were fleeing.

The lodge will remain closed for the season, with plans for necessary repair and access work to be done before next year.

Despite some losses, most of the news is good.

"Just a big thanks [to BC Wildfire]," Padmos said.

"They've been doing a great job. This was worst case scenario for us, for what happened to be when Kelowna blew up the next day and then Twin Lakes, they got stressed for resources .... But it got handled well."

Photo: Jordan Padmos One Ashnola River access bridge to Cathedral Lakes Lodge, burned out

ORIGINAL: 1 p.m.

After a tense time being threatened by an out-of-control wildfire, Cathedral Lakes Lodge in the Similkameen Valley is happy to announce they are still standing.

The Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos forced the lodge's evacuation in mid-August, after the fire roared to sudden aggression.

Following the evacuation, it was unclear for many days what damage the lodge may have sustained.

But news is good Friday. The lodge is standing, though photos show just how close a call it was.

"Big thanks to BC Wildfire Service and Eclipse helicopter for getting in there and setting up more pumps and sprinklers adding to our system, this along with the clean up and tree removals we have done over the years have saved our beautiful lodge," reads a social media update from the lodge.

Unfortunately, not everything was saved.

"The fire burned most of the Lakeview valley and right up to the door step of the lodge property. However we unfortunately have lost our basecamp buildings and equipment and therefor will have to stay closed for the rest of the season."

The lodge ended their post by thanking everyone for their support, and their hope to see visitors next season.