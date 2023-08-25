Cathedral Lakes Lodge survives wildfire by skin of teeth

Photo: Cathedral Lakes Lodge Aerial photos show just how close the Crater Creek wildfire got to Cathedral Lakes Lodge.

After a tense time being threatened by an out-of-control wildfire, Cathedral Lakes Lodge in the Similkameen Valley is happy to announce they are still standing.

The Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos forced the lodge's evacuation in mid-August, after the fire roared to sudden aggression.

Following the evacuation, it was unclear for many days what damage the lodge may have sustained.

But news is good Friday. The lodge is standing, though photos show just how close a call it was.

"Big thanks to BC Wildfire Service and Eclipse helicopter for getting in there and setting up more pumps and sprinklers adding to our system, this along with the clean up and tree removals we have done over the years have saved our beautiful lodge," reads a social media update from the lodge.

Unfortunately, not everything was saved.

"The fire burned most of the Lakeview valley and right up to the door step of the lodge property. However we unfortunately have lost our basecamp buildings and equipment and therefor will have to stay closed for the rest of the season."

The lodge ended their post by thanking everyone for their support, and their hope to see visitors next season.