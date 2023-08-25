Pentictonites welcome to share feedback on proposed price hike for utilities

Photo: Castanet

The City of Penticton's Utility Rate Review has recommended rate increases, and will be seeking public feedback before council makes a final decision.

The review's purpose was to identify an appropriate rate increase in order to provide adequate funding to keep service levels up to demand in years to come.

They recommend recommend rate increases that will see the average residential customer pay $21.40 more per month, along with an "inclining water rate structure," meaning "a lower rate is paid for water that is consumed as an essential need, and higher rates for consumers that use more."

Public consultation is now open.

"We want to ensure residents and businesses are aware of the recommendations and what it means for them, and to hear their input,” says Kristen Dixon, Penticton general manager of infrastructure.

“The proposed adjustments and structure changes keep our rates competitive compared to neighbouring municipalities while preserving service levels and ensuring long term financial sustainability.”

Two opportunities to learn more from staff will be held, with registration required:

Open house display Wednesday, Sept. 6, 5 – 7 p.m. Penticton Trade & Convention Centre 273 Power Street. RSVP to [email protected] or call 250-490-2445

Online information session Monday, Sept. 11. 6 – 8 p.m. via Zoom. Get the meeting link at shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Staff will provide a presentation followed by a Q&A.

Relevant materials and a survey form can be found online here until Sept. 15.