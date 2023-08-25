RDOS, Lower Similkameen Indian Band lift more evacuation alerts for Crater Creek wildfire

Photo: BCWS An early photo of the Crater Creek wildfire complex captured in mid-August.

UPDATE: 5:25 p.m.

As crews continued to make good headway against the South Okanagan-Similkameen wildfires, more evacuation alerts are being pulled down on Friday.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and the Lower Similkameen Indian Band rescinded evacuations for the Crater Creek wildfire burning near Keremeos.

An RDOS alert was rescinded for Electoral Area “G”, with the full list of properties here.

The LSIB pulled off alerts for a number of properties in Similkameen I.R No. 10, Ashnola Road and Paul Creek Road, which can be found online here.

Thirteen properties along Ashnola Road and Ewart Creek Road remain on Evacuation Order at this time. There are still 80 properties in the area on alert.

The LSIB Council and Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) said they will continue to monitor the Crater Creek wildfire in case significant developments occur and the reinstatement of any alerts or orders is required.

For the Upper Park Rill fire between Twin Lakes and Oliver, alerts issued by the RDOS were rescinded on Friday at the following locations:

Electoral Area “C” west of 99th and 97th Streets, Upper Fairview Road, the area west of Willowbrook and including the Willowbrook area

Electoral Area “G” one large property west of Grand Oro Road Area

Electoral Area “I” on Green Lake Road and including White Lake Road

A full list of properties can be found here.

There are no properties on order at this time, evacuation alerts remain in place for 96 properties.

The Emergency Reception Centre at Princess Margaret Secondary located at 120 Green Avenue West will be closed on Saturday and is scheduled to reopen Sunday, at 9 a.m.

The centre has been activated to provide Emergency Support Services (ESS) to all British Columbians whose primary residence is on an Evacuation Order.

ORIGINAL:10:55 a.m.

The outlook is good at two South Okanagan-Similkameen wildfires as firefighters continue to establish guards with a goal of getting them both under control soon.

In Keremeos, the Crater Creek wildfire has been burning since July 22, and is estimated at 44,000 hectares in size. 195 properties are under evacuation alert and 13 under order.

Fire information officer Scott Southwell said Friday morning that the focus continues to be the northwest corner of the fire, strengthening guard lines.

"Heavy equipment will be supported by firefighters on the ground, and also by aviation bucketing that will be helping cool those hotspots identified up in that northwest corner," Southwell said.

"We'll also have our helicopter coordinator over the fire ground today to provide situational awareness and just keep an eye on the rest of the fire ground and ensure that the expected benign fire behaviour is actually what we're seeing out there."

Southwell said visibility may be a small issue, as smoke haze has started to return to the area.

At the nearby Upper Park Rill fire, between Twin Lakes and Oliver, all evacuation orders have been lifted, leaving 503 properties on alert.

"Heavy equipment again today, we'll be instructing and strengthening guards. That Northern end is reasonably secure," Southwell said.

"[Crews] will continue to work southwards both on the east and west lines looking to hook up in the south."

Aviation assets will be in the air, supported by bucketing machines targeting hot spots. Danger tree assessment crews will be on the ground.

Moving into the weekend, Southwell noted expected increased hot, dry weather, but the silver lining is very mild wind.

"That's a big tick in our box," Southwell noted.

"Strong winds are what worry us as firefighters. So while we've got this warming, drying trend, we're still able to get in there and actively work our guards and identify areas of concern and focus on those."

He said the intent is to "move this fire to being controlled at some point over the next period."

Anyone on evacuation alert or order in the region can find out information relevant to their status online here.