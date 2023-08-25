Crews feeling confident at two major South Okanagan-Similkameen wildfires

Photo: BCWS An early photo of the Crater Creek wildfire complex captured in mid-August.

The outlook is good at two South Okanagan-Similkameen wildfires as firefighters continue to establish guards with a goal of getting them both under control soon.

In Keremeos, the Crater Creek wildfire has been burning since July 22, and is estimated at 44,000 hectares in size. 195 properties are under evacuation alert and 13 under order.

Fire information officer Scott Southwell said Friday morning that the focus continues to be the northwest corner of the fire, strengthening guard lines.

"Heavy equipment will be supported by firefighters on the ground, and also by aviation bucketing that will be helping cool those hotspots identified up in that northwest corner," Southwell said.

"We'll also have our helicopter coordinator over the fire ground today to provide situational awareness and just keep an eye on the rest of the fire ground and ensure that the expected benign fire behaviour is actually what we're seeing out there."

Southwell said visibility may be a small issue, as smoke haze has started to return to the area.

At the nearby Upper Park Rill fire, between Twin Lakes and Oliver, all evacuation orders have been lifted, leaving 503 properties on alert.

"Heavy equipment again today, we'll be instructing and strengthening guards. That Northern end is reasonably secure," Southwell said.

"[Crews] will continue to work southwards both on the east and west lines looking to hook up in the south."

Aviation assets will be in the air, supported by bucketing machines targeting hot spots. Danger tree assessment crews will be on the ground.

Moving into the weekend, Southwell noted expected increased hot, dry weather, but the silver lining is very mild wind.

"That's a big tick in our box," Southwell noted.

"Strong winds are what worry us as firefighters. So while we've got this warming, drying trend, we're still able to get in there and actively work our guards and identify areas of concern and focus on those."

He said the intent is to "move this fire to being controlled at some point over the next period."

Anyone on evacuation alert or order in the region can find out information relevant to their status online here.