'Our rear ends handed to us': Small-town BC farm owner shares nightmare insurance experience after natural disasters damage everything

Casey Richardson

A small-town BC farm owner who has been through multiple insurance battles while trying to rebuild from wildfires and floods is sharing her tips in hopes those returning to damaged or lost homes won’t have to lose out the way she did.

Krystine McInnes said her business in Cawston, Grown Here Farms, has been subjected to a number of natural disasters.

“We had been through so much struggle with our insurance company after the first flood, and just basically had our rear ends handed to us,” she said.

"We really wanted to put something together that would potentially help other people and prevent them from experiencing and going through the same struggles we went through trying to get our insurance company to actually pay us on our claims.

After four years in a legal battle, McInnes said she was forced to settle for far less than they were owed or due under their insurance policy.

“We had just gone through a full audit of our insurance policies, gone through everything. And so we knew we had paid for a deluxe policy, we had comprehensive coverage, we paid for all the extensions of coverage that you would want,” she added.

“In the end, it didn't matter, the insurance company decided they didn't want to pay our policy out. And so they didn't.”

The organic farm has never been able to get back to full operations, in part because of the flood damage and the extreme loss of funds with a lack of insurance payout.

“All of our beautiful, nutritious soil that took a decade to build was just washed away in one event, and a lot of contaminants and foreign seeds were brought in and replaced them. And so that was really, really hard. And we lost all our buildings, all of our staff quarters and all of our equipment. So it was catastrophic for us.”

Grown Here Farms went through multiple six-month periods of no insurance, unable to replace their policies after the events.

“Our insurance premiums are like through the roof,” McInnes said. “Then we finally get a new policy in place, but there's absolutely no way we'll get flood insurance.”

While the team has tried to start again since the first major flood in 2018, McInnes said there’s not much hope.

“The hope now is that we can kind of find a path forward that will see the farm become something new, but in that transition, actually do some good for our community and for the environment as a result.”

Her biggest advice to those who are coming back to a damaged or lost home is to look after their mental health to try to make the best decisions.

“It's very difficult to get out of that kind of fight or flight, energy, and bring yourself back to a place of groundedness and calm so you can make good decisions. Because if you're coming from a place of desperation, and fear and panic, you're not going to make good decisions,” she added.

“Number two is everything from your insurance company get in writing, they're going to tell you things verbally on the phone, and then they're gonna deny them later in writing. So every conversation, follow it up with an email, follow it up with your notes, make sure you have everything documented because that will become a loophole for them later on.”

In McInnes’ experience, she said she learned not to trust the insurance agencies.

“So they may tell you, you have coverages for things, and then the reality is you don't. They'll tell you to incur expenses that you don't worry about, the insurance company will cover it, and they won't.”

The further struggle came as McInnes said she tried to get through to the government’s Disaster Financial Assistance program.

“We've been waiting since November 2021, for a response from the DFA. It’s unbelievable how slow these programs are and the amount that you'll actually receive is so far below what it would take to even recover your loss that it would be the same as if the program didn't exist,” she added.

“So it gives the government a good way to say to the public, ‘Well, we're doing something about this’, but the programs that they build, don't solve problems.

“The government is very good at creating cushy administrative jobs, they're not very good at actually solving problems. And that's what happens with these government programs.”

As a complex issue, McInnes said she understands that there isn’t a silver bullet answer on how to improve coverage for homes struck by disaster.

“I feel like these are long conversations with the right people at the table to really hear all the sides of this equation and try to build climate-based solutions,” she said. “That could come in the form of building code amendments, that could come in the form of the government no longer approving development permits in wetlands or floodplains.”

“I know, there are a lot of great people in government and privately that are trying to kind of figure this out, it's just becoming way too little way too late.”

In the meantime, McInnes is just hoping to help as many people as she can to avoid the pitfalls that they fall into.

“I would rather be wrong and have people have a great experience with their insurance company than not get this information out and help those people who could potentially be in the situation,” she added.

“Even if we helped one person it would be one less person to go through a living hell for a while.”

To view the nine-page brief outlining their advice, head to their Instagram or Facebook.