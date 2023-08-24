Penticton to begin work on making streets safer near elementary school

Photo: Google Maps Duncan Avenue at Lawrence Avenue in Penticton.

The City of Penticton will be working on traffic safety improvements on Lawrence Avenue next week.

Delays and detours will be in place while the work is complete, which includes the installation of speed bumps, plastic bollards and new lines all aimed at making it safer for pedestrians to cross the road.

It is especially important to get the work done before kids head back to school. The area is a popular place for kids heading to Columbia Elementary.

Earlier this year, a child was hit by a car nearby on Duncan Avenue while attempting to get to school, prompting a related project that will see a new four-way stop is being installed at the intersection of Duncan Avenue East and Columbia Street.

"In addition to the plastic bollards and two sets of speed humps, the city will reduce the speed of Lawrence Avenue between Sunset Place and Duncan Avenue to 30km/hour," reads a press release from the city issued Thursday.

"The city will be monitoring the results and will seek feedback from the community at a later date to determine whether the methods are effective at slowing drivers down."

The city has also announced plans to work with Columbia Elementary on a ‘Safe Routes to School’ study, analyzing traffic patterns in the area and recommending any changes for the safety of people getting to and from the school.